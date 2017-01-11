U.S. Army Specialist Hugo Gonzalez, his family, and Andy Pujol, president and founder of Building Homes for Heroes, accept Legrand’s initial donation during the annual sales meeting. Attendees were so moved by Specialist Gonzalez’s speech that an additional $4,000 was raised after the check presentation ceremony.

During its recent annual sales meeting in Washington, D.C., Legrand's Electrical Wiring Systems (EWS) division and Building Control Systems division sales teams, executive leaders and participating partners held a fundraiser benefiting Building Homes for Heroes. Legrand employees at the meeting raised more than $38,000, which was matched dollar for dollar by the company.

The money is being used to help build a series of new homes for veterans, starting with United States Air Force Captain Nathan Nelson, who was injured during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. Captain Nelson was part of a special operations team that came under heavy fire in Sept. 2013. He sustained a spinal cord injury in addition to multiple other traumas. As a result, Captain Nelson has no movement below his chest and limited use of his hands. For his service to our country, Captain Nelson was awarded a Purple Heart and other commendations recognizing his bravery and sacrifice. Once construction on the new home is complete, Captain Nelson will reside in Florida with his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Eva.

In addition to the monetary contribution, Legrand will donate home automation and electrical solutions that will make life easier for Captain Nelson — and other wounded veterans. The products include: Intuity home automation and radiant RF lighting controls, which allow residents to regulate the lights and electrical outlets in their home via smartphone apps, Wattstopper sensors that automatically turn lights on when an individual enters the room, and Plugmold multi-outlet power strips for USB charging.

“We are very grateful for individuals, like Captain Nelson, who have courageously served our country,” said Brian DiBella, president of the EWS division, in the press release. “Donating money and electrical solutions to help make their lives better is the least we can do to show our appreciation for their service and sacrifices.”

This is the second year Legrand has donated the proceeds from its national sales meeting fundraiser to Building Homes for Heroes. To date, Legrand has raised more than $164,450 for the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that was founded in 2006. Building Homes for Heroes is committed to transforming and rebuilding lives by supporting the brave individuals who were injured while serving our country in Afghanistan or Iraq. The organization builds or modifies homes and gifts them — mortgage-free — to veterans and their families.