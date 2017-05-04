PEARL, the organization formed 20 years ago to promote more professionalism among dealers of surplus and reconditioned electrical products has launched a rebranding effort to better align its name with the organization’s vision. The group announced the change at its Electrical Safety, Reliability and Sustainability Conference and will now be called the Professional Electrical Apparatus Reconditioning League (the acronym PEARL remains). Along with the new brand comes a new website and ...
