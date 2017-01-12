Republic Cos., Davenport, IA, an independent, third-generation, family-owned electrical, mechanical and energy management distributor, celebrated a major milestone this past year, marking a century in business with a grand celebration at the iWireless Center in Moline, IL, in September. Republic’s founder Joseph Stephen Kimmel, Sr., began as a dealer for Delco Light and was a pioneer in rural electrification. “It was a serious challenge in the early 20th century, battling muddy ...