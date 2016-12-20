Factory Pipe, a manufacturer of high-performance exhaust systems, recently installed the largest rooftop solar power system in Mendocino County on the roof of its Ukiah, CA, headquarters. The solar was just the beginning. In collaboration with General Electric’s Current, the company is offsetting 75% of its energy use through Current’s rooftop solar offering and saving close to 60% in lighting-related energy use with an LED lighting retrofit in its manufacturing warehouse. The ...