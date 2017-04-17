Wolfe Promotional Services, Monroe, CT, an IMARK Member Service Provider (MSP), has recognized The IMARK Group, Oxon Hill, MD, and seven of its members with the WPS Partnership+ Award. This recognition is for continuous business partnership for at least 10 years. IMARK appointed Wolfe Promotional Services as one of the first MSPs in 1996. Over the years, WPS had provided many promotional and award items for IMARK including for its Annual Meeting and Platinum/Gold Achievement program.

In addition, WPS has worked with numerous members and suppliers in the IMARK network on a wide array of projects. Several members have taken advantage of redeeming their Gateway-to-Growth points though WPS.

The members who have been recognized with the WPS Partnership+ Award are: Granite City Electric Supply, Quincy, MA; The Hite Co., Altoona, PA; Kandel Brothers, Middletown, NY; Graves/Winlectric, Spring, TX; Springfield Electric, Springfield, IL: Wiseway Supply, Florence, KY; and Womack Electric Supply, Danville, VA. Two other electrical distributors also received awards: Needham Electric (now owned by WESCO) and Western Extralite/BSE.

WPS President David Wolfe said, “Longevity is certainly a key measure of a successful business. To achieve that a business must develop, and more importantly, maintain long term relationships. We have been fortunate to develop many multi-year partnerships, some between 15-20 years, with IMARK.”

WPS is sales promotional company providing a wide range of promotional items and creative sale promotion programs to “Get What Work!” for its clients. They can be reached at 203-452-7692 or dave@wolfepromo.com