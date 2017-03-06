Jim Lucy, Chief Editor
You can already hear the sound of pile drivers banging away in granite construction pits throughout U.S. cities as they pound steel supports deep into the earth for new office towers, and the rat-a-tat-tat of homebuilders hammering nails into lumber for new houses. While construction economists are united in their forecasts for a solid year of construction, particularly in the commercial, office and single-family home markets, Ken Simonson, chief economist for the Associated General ...
Verified Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered, verified users have access to Gold content.
By registering on Electrical Wholesaling Magazine now, you'll not only gain access to Times & Trends: Learning to Make Beautiful Music Together, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.
If you have already registered, please verify your account credentials to access this content.
(Email verification can be re-sent by going to your account)