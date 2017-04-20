EW's Top 10 LED Picks for April, 2017

High-Bay Wiring Systems

The ACS/Uni-Fab modular systems are designed for high-bay lighting applications in open ceilings in commercial, industrial, retail and institutional location such as factories, warehouses, super stores, supermarkets, and other open ceiling applications. They are said to be easy to install and to offer lower installation costs than traditional hard-wiring methods, due to the reduction in time spent on the job site.

The simplicity of design means installers need only one pass at each fixture location, producing total installed cost savings of 30% to 50% or more, depending on local labor rates. The Flex3 modular lighting system requires only three basic components to supply power to lighting fixtures, and the components can easily be installed or relocated by simply unplugging and plugging in connections. Users can disconnect and remove lighting fixtures without interrupting the power supply down the line. They are UL-listed and labeled.

Atkore