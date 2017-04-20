Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
EW's Top 10 LED Picks for April, 2017

Apr 20, 2017
Jim Lucy, Chief Editor
    Facade and Large-Scale Area Flood Illumination

    Acclaim Lighting’s Aqua Drum product line is a high-output, submersible LED fixtures developed for outdoor façade wash, fountains, ponds, and landscape applications. Its marine grade stainless steel housing, sealed glass top, and in-grade mounting option enable the IP68-rated fixture to operate under up to 20 feet of water. It’s available in multiple color temperatures (2,700K, 3,000K, 3,500K 4,000K) and color changing versions (RGBW and RGBA); several beam angles (10X10, 25X25, 40X40, 10X60 and 10X35); and three sizes (8, 18 and 36 LEDs) for custom lighting applications. Aqua Drum fixtures operate at 24V with DC power and perform at temperatures between -40° to 122° F. They maintain 70% of their lumens for 150,000 hours and come with a five-year warranty.
    Acclaim Lighting

    High-Bay Wiring Systems

    The ACS/Uni-Fab modular systems are designed for high-bay lighting applications in open ceilings in commercial, industrial, retail and institutional location such as factories, warehouses, super stores, supermarkets, and other open ceiling applications. They are said to be easy to install and to offer lower installation costs than traditional hard-wiring methods, due to the reduction in time spent on the job site.

    The simplicity of design means installers need only one pass at each fixture location, producing total installed cost savings of 30% to 50% or more, depending on local labor rates. The Flex3 modular lighting system requires only three basic components to supply power to lighting fixtures, and the components can easily be installed or relocated by simply unplugging and plugging in connections. Users can disconnect and remove lighting fixtures without interrupting the power supply down the line. They are UL-listed and labeled.
    Atkore

    Compact GU24 LED Lamp Holders

    GU24 LED Lamp Holders come with a 9W bi-pin LED lamp and polycarbonate diffuser and are slated to eventually replace the current GU24 Lamp Holders that come with a 13W compact fluorescent lamp. The “squat” type fixture is suited for small, indoor spaces including closets, garages, attics and utility rooms. Designed for use with a standard wall switch, the keyless and pull chain GU24 LED Lamp Holders are impact resistant and come with pre-installed seven-inch connectors.
    Engineered Products Co.

    FSP-2x2 Fixture Integrated Outdoor Sensors

    The Wattstopper FSP-202 and FSP-212 sensors are the latest IP66-rated additions to the FSP-200 Series line of occupancy sensors with daylight controls. Designed for LED fixtures, these economical, contractor grade sensors meet all code compliant lighting controls requirements.

    “With the availability of our new FSP-202 and FSP-212 products for cost sensitive applications, it’s now easier to integrate controls into lighting projects, meet code, and start achieving an additional 30-40 percent in energy savings,” said Daniel Stankovich, product manager for Wattstopper at Legrand, North America.

    The sensors are available in low and line voltage options. The FSP-202 operates on 12-32VDC supplied by a power pack, ballast, or driver, and the FSP-212 operates on 120-277VAC.  They are designed for pathways, parking lots, parking structures, and high bay applications.
    Legrand

    Apple HomeKit-Enabled Lighting Controls

    Leviton’s Decora Smart product offering now has support for the Apple HomeKit, allowing for customizable lighting control using an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch or Siri. This new family of products features three devices including 600W and 1,000W in-wall dimmers, as well as a 15A switch with multi-way capability.

    These dimmers and switches are all wireless and individually HomeKit-enabled, requiring no centralized hub or bridge to coordinate the accessories throughout the home. The Apple HomeKit technology in these Leviton accessories provides an easy, secure way to control lights from an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple Watch.

    Using Apple’s Home app or Leviton’s Decora Smart Home app, Decora Smart accessories can be grouped into rooms and zones, such as a home’s first floor or outdoor area, which helps to simplify control for the user. Multiple accessories can also be set up to work together as scenes, such as “Good Morning” or “Movie Night,” which can be enabled using the Home app, The Control Center Home card in iOS or Siri.
    Leviton

    Surface-Mounted LED Luminaire

    The MPulse Surface Mount Luminaire is part of a comprehensive, architectural-grade outdoor product family that MaxLite will debut at LightFair. Developed to be a complete project solution, the MPulse Collection also includes area lights, flood lights, canopies and bollards. It’s designed for downlighting and wall washing applications and is available in Type III and IV distributions, and color temperatures of 3,000K, 4,000K and 5,000K, to suit a broad range of application needs. Lumen packages range from 3,000 to 12,500, with all models meeting DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Premium 4.1 performance requirements. Engineered to be virtually maintenance-free, the MPulse is rated for 100,000-plus hours of lumen maintenance at L70 standards and comes supported by MaxLite’s 10-year limited warranty and lifetime product support.
    Maxlite

    Interior & Exterior LED Wall Sconce

    With its clearly defined orb gently encircling a cylinder of cool glass, the new Lucid Wall Sconce from Modern Forms is a clean and updated LED version of the traditional lantern. The sconce is available for cohesive specifications throughout upscale residential or hospitality commercial settings. Wet location IP65 and ETL/cTL rated, Lucid reveals clear and etched opal glass complemented with a black finished structural frame.
    Modern Forms

    IC-rated Shallow Housing LED Downlight

    Designed to fit shallow plenums above ceilings in residential and light commercial settings, the Aether IC Rated family is engineered with a low profile 3.5-inch LED shallow housing and has added a new color changing option. This housing works well for small ceiling spaces inside buildings with complex HVAC ducts and heating/water pipes that are located between the floors.

    Using WAC Lighting’s optional Ilumenight App, the user can take the space from pure warm white to a cool white color temperature, as well as red to violet and every color in between. All of these color temperatures and brightness are available with just a touch of the finger. Aether is Energy Star rated and wet location listed for a variety of applications and fits into ceilings with thicknesses that range from just .50 to 1.5-inches.
    WAC Lighting

    Wireless Room Controller System

    The Wireless Room Controller System and app utilizes Philips InstantFit LED lamps with EasySmart technology. Easy to install controls within this system include keypad room controllers, wireless occupancy sensors and a wireless photocell, enabling LED dimming and control retrofits with no fixture wiring changes. The keypad room controller wirelessly communicates and coordinates all connected Lumina RF devices and EasySmart equipped LED lamps via a mesh network. Setup and configuration only requires the Leviton App on a smart iOS or Android device.

    Available in 1, 2, 4 or 8-button models, the keypad room controller (DLDNK) provides dimming and scene control and provides the primary user interface. The keypad can also be used as a remote keypad for 3-way switching applications and customized operation. It meets IECC, ASHRAE 90.1 and Title 24 requirements for space/area control, dimming, vacancy sensing (manual-ON/auto-OFF), occupancy sensing (auto-ON/auto-OFF), automatic shutoff and multi-zone daylighting.
    Leviton

    LED Pendants

    Nora Lighting's iLENE Cylinder Pendants feature three sizes and outputs. Using Cree COB technology, the iLENE produces 90+ CRI of clean crisp light. The optics are deep set for excellent visual comfort. Each iLENE includes three field-changeable reflectors for spot, narrow flood and flood beam spreads. The canopy mounted driver allows for cool operation and optional driver and dimming options. Specify 2700K, 3000K or 4000K kelvin temperature to meet your application needs. The die-cast aluminum cylinders are available in black, silver and white finishes.
    Nora Lighting

April's Top 10 LED Products are in and EW's editors would like to congratulate the product management teams from Acclaim Lighting, Atkore, EPCO, Focal Point llc, Leviton, Maxlite, Modern Forms, WAC Lighting and Wattsopper. If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

