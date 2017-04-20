EW's Top 10 LED Picks for April, 2017

EW's Top 10 LED Picks for April, 2017Apr 20, 2017
April's Top 10 LED Products are in and EW's editors would like to congratulate the product management teams from Acclaim Lighting, Atkore, EPCO, Focal Point llc, Leviton, Maxlite, Modern Forms, WAC Lighting and Wattsopper. If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.