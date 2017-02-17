EW's Top 10 LED Picks for February, 2017

LED Light Bar for Outside Applications

Pixel Bar is an outdoor-rated, pixel-controllable, direct-view LED fixture that enhances interior and exterior applications requiring seamless strips of light. It comes with both rounded and flat diffused lens options, offering beam angles of 180 and 120 degrees respectively. Linked with a multi-pin, single-cable system, Pixel Bar’s LED fixtures attach to surfaces with a bolt or screw.

They can interconnect for up to 100 feet, providing 100 lumens per foot, while consuming only 8 watts per foot. With its IP66 rating for wet locations, Pixel Bar maintains 70 percent of its lumens at 100,000 hours and performs at temperatures between -40 to 122 degrees F.

Acclaim Lighting