EW's Top 10 LED Picks for February, 2017

Feb 17, 2017
  • Zino_0317.png

    Programmable LED Downlight

    Zino, a down-sized version of the Aquarii’s flagship product the Axceleron, is designed with smooth dimming capabilities, mimicking an incandescent lamp. The 6-inch mid-bay down light is offered in a range of wattages up to 75W, and in standard color temperatures of 3000K - 5,000K. With virtually no maintenance, the Zino is designed to go almost anywhere, making it ideal for churches, atriums, museum displays, concourses and ballrooms requiring multiple sizes of lights.
    Aquarii Inc.

    More
  • Acclaim_Pixel_Bar_1025.jpg

    LED Light Bar for Outside Applications

    Pixel Bar is an outdoor-rated, pixel-controllable, direct-view LED fixture that enhances interior and exterior applications requiring seamless strips of light. It comes with both rounded and flat diffused lens options, offering beam angles of 180 and 120 degrees respectively. Linked with a multi-pin, single-cable system, Pixel Bar’s LED fixtures attach to surfaces with a bolt or screw.

    They can interconnect for up to 100 feet, providing 100 lumens per foot, while consuming only 8 watts per foot. With its IP66 rating for wet locations, Pixel Bar maintains 70 percent of its lumens at 100,000 hours and performs at temperatures between -40 to 122 degrees F.
    Acclaim Lighting

    More
  • alloy_led_1025.jpg

    LED Tape Lights Alloy LED has launched the Varien Dim-to-Warm LED Tape Light, offering consumers sophisticated and cost-effective lighting that warms when dimmed using a standard household dimmer. Using a CL dimmer with Alloy's PrimaVolt Dimmable Drivers, Varien warms from 3,000K to a very warm 1,800K candlelight as it's dimmed so  users can smoothly control the color temperature of their LED lighting to suit the mood.

    Many LED lighting systems, especially models that offer color-changing or adjustable color functionality, require dedicated accessories and other special components. Varien's intelligent circuit design eliminates the need for extra components normally needed to change kelvin temperature, including receivers and remote controls. This greatly reduces installation complexity and materials cost.
    Alloy LED

    More
  • erco_423.jpg

    Compact LED Spots

    The new Pollux series of spotlights was developed for use in museums and galleries as well as the retail sector, hotels, restaurants and residential applications.  The product line includes light distributions ranging from narrow spot to extra wide flood, and a contour spotlight as a special feature.

    Erco

    More
  • Lutron-Quantum-Vue-Dashboard_1025.jpg

    Networked Lighting Control System

    Lutron's Quantum Total Light Management System and Vive wireless system have been listed on the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Qualified Products List (QPL) in the Networked Lighting Control Systems category. By meeting or exceeding the technical requirements, both Quantum and Vive systems will now be eligible for utility rebates and incentives by DLC members. Quantum is a total light management system that ties the most complete line of lighting controls, motorized window shades, digital ballasts and LED drivers, and sensors together under one software umbrella to control and monitor lights, shades and energy use.
    Lutron

    More
  • Nora_Lighting_0317_1025.jpg

    LED Downlights

    Decorative accessories that create unique visual effects in hospitality, residential and commercial installations are now offered on Nora Lighting’s modular Iolite LED Downlight Series (patent pending). Iolite is available as a 1-inch downlight or 2-inch and 4-inch adjustable. With an easy-to-assemble design, Iolite Modular LEDs can be installed on site with square or round trims in a variety of finishes. Decorative accessories are added between the module and die-cast trim. Nora’s Iolite series is ready for installation in IC new construction, remodel and 4” retrofits. Fixtures produce 600 to 800 lumens at 95 CRI in various Kelvin temperatures. Beam spreads are field changeable without tools.
    Nora Lighting

    More
  • SYLVANIA_LED_T5HO_500.jpg

    LED T5HO Lamps

    Sylvania's new SubstiTUBE LED T5HO Lamps offer a long life of up to 50,000 hours; reduce energy usage by up to 40%; contain no mercury or UV emissions; and provide instant light. These LED lamps are suitable for dry and damp locations, open and closed fixtures, and are ideal for a wide range of applications including general illumination, cove lighting, display cases, parking garages, warehouses and tunnels. Additionally, the SYLVANIA SubstiTUBE LED T5HO Lamps were recognized in the recent IES Progress Report for having the highest efficacy for a T5HO LED, delivering 3,200 lumens using only 25W.

    Sylvania LEDVANCE

     

     

    More
  • ULT_0317_1025.jpg

    Occupancy Sensors

    Diversa sensor includes Ceiling Mount Sensors, Switch Mount Sensors, Corner Wall Mount Sensors and Power Packs. The occupancy sensors can be used for energy-saving control strategies in spaces with intermittent lighting requirements, such as classrooms, offices, washrooms, warehouses and many other commercial or industrial spaces. By shutting off power to luminaires in unoccupied spaces, Diversa sensors enhance energy savings of already effective systems. 
    Universal LightingTechnologies

    More
  • WAC_Landscape_Lighting_1025.jpg

    Landscape LED

    The Landscape Mini Accent is IP66 wet location protected against high-pressure water jets, the factory sealed watertight luminaire is crafted of solid die cast brass or corrosion resistant aluminum. Operating on a 9-15V system, the LED Mini Accent can be used as an up light or a down light. It’s available in a 2,700K or 3,000K color temperature, and offers continuous adjustable beam angles indexed at 10°, 25°, 40° and 50°.
    WAC Landscape Lighting

    More
  • Zumbtobel_Thorn_592.jpg

    New LED Product Family

    In spring 2017, Zumtobel Group will launch the THORNeco series, a new product brand . Part of the new THORNeco series is the Julie IP65 batten offering energy savings of 60% when compared to T8 fluorescent lamps. IK08-rated Lara is a versatile wall and ceiling light that comes in a choice of two sizes and housing colors, plus four decorative attachments that can change the appearance of the fitting.

    For protected exterior use, the Alice floodlight features a sleek and compact, yet robust design in four different sizes and levels of brightness, and for downlight applications, Zoe is available in three different sizes and two color temperatures. The Amy downlight delivers energy savings of 80% when compared to fluorescent lamps and provides an even light distribution without any shadowy areas.
    Zumtobel

    More

February's Top 10 LED Products are in and EW's editors would like to congratulate the product management teams from Acclaim Lighting, Alloy LED, Aquarii Inc., Erco, Lutron, Nora Lighting, Sylvania LEDVANCE, Universal Lighting Technologies, WAC Landscape Lighting and Zumtobel.
If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

