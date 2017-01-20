​ Connexion (Buffalo Grove, IL): Lots of news at Connexion in 1Q 2017, with several promotions; the launch of a new e-commerce site; and a dramatic expansion of warehouse and office that will effectively double the space of the Buffalo Grove location. A company press release said in addition to the gains in operational efficiencies, this expansion will allow Connexion to widen its offering of customized job-site services and labor-saving solutions.

On the personnel front, Brian Earl is now V. P. business development (top right);

Gino Frigo (center right) was promoted to V.P. electrical sales; and Matt Gajda (bottom right) was promoted to sales manager- Electrical. To commemorate these achievements,

Connexion also launched a customer group travel program: “Connexion to Paradise!” – a seven-night cruise that will embark in Feb. 2018. Details of the trip program can be found at www.cruisewithcxn.com.