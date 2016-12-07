Omni Cable Corp., West Chester, Pa., has moved its Boston branch to its new facility in Randolph, Mass. The new location is at 64 York Ave., Randolph, MA 02368, 1.5 miles from I-93 and will be open on Dec. 19. The new 36,000-square-foot facility will carry a full line of tray cable, sound and security, portable cord, Belden, armored cable, and more. The Boston branch will also cut to length and provide striping and convenient will call services. The old branch had serviced the Boston area since 1988.