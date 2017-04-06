The Omaha, NE-Council Bluffs, IA, area will be home to yet another data center. Facebook announced plants for a massive facility south of Omaha that will join data centers operated by Yahoo, Fidelity, Cabela’s and Travelers in Nebraska. Google has two data centers in Council Bluffs.

Facebook will be building its ninth data center, a facility in Papillion, NE, near Omaha. According to an article in the Omaha World-Herald, it’s the sixth Facebook data center in the U.S. and will include two 450,000-sq-ft buildings and a 70,000-sq-ft administration center. Facebook told the Omaha World-Herald that data center of this size usually employ approximately 1,000 construction workers temporarily and provide and estimated 100 permanent jobs.

The article said the data center will be powered solely by wind energy and will join four other data centers now operating in the area by Yahoo, Fidelity, Cabela’s and Travelers. Google has two data centers in nearby Council Bluffs, IA, and in 2015 announced a billion-dollar expansion of its Southland facility. Construction is expected to be completed by 2020.