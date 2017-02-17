In this photo, Crawford Electric Supply HR Manager Renee Blaylock (second from right) and Regional Vice President Kelly Johns (far right) accept on Crawford’s behalf. Crawford's portion of the shared grant was $199,000.

Crawford Electric Supply, Dallas, TX, has been awarded $199,000 as part of a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) in conjunction with North Lake College.

The Manufacturing and Distribution Consortium partnered with North Lake College to provide job training using a $407,230 Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. The grant will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions for the north central Texas and greater Dallas areas. Crawford Electric Supply was one of three recipients of the grant, which will be used to provide customized training to workers for industry-related topics. Trainees will include associates in every facet of the electrical distribution business.

“Skills grants deliver customized training solutions that help Texas employers and workers succeed in the marketplace,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar in the press release, “This investment builds not only employee skills, but the capabilities of our community colleges to the benefit of employers and the community. We are pleased to make this investment.”

“We are honored that we were chosen by TWC to receive this grant, and we are excited to utilize it to provide more in-depth training to our associates,” said Tim Horny, Crawford Electric’s president. “At Crawford Electric Supply, we are committed to continually developing our associates and providing them with the right training opportunities.”

