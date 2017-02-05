Houston Wire & Cable (HWC), Houston, is now delivering sales and marketing collateral to their reps and distrbutors through the RepFiles NEMRA and NAED Edition apps. The RepFiles system ensures that users have the most current and complete package of sales and marketing materials available to them 24/7 on their mobile devices and computers. There is no cost for sales reps of distributors to access their manufacturers’ content available inside the RepFiles apps. Once RepFiles users receive access from their manufacturers, they can download content to their device for offline use, view files, play videos, send files as email attachments and more. Any updates made from the companies delivering content are reflected on their users’ devices after a simple synch. For more info on RepFiles visit www.repfiles.net.