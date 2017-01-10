Fitness First, owners of the Gravity Club, a premium, invitation-only fitness club in the heart of Singapore’s central business district, sought to create an atmosphere where lighting helps define the club’s sophisticated brand and style, and enhance the members’ experience.

Working with designers at Illuminate Lighting Design, the firm chose Soraa’s LEDs on the basis of color temperature, high output, multiple beam options, and dimmability.

“Soraa’s LED lamps perfectly illuminate the Gravity Club. Lighting is at the heart of creating an environment that combines upscale exercise facilities with beautifully designed social and business spaces in a single premium location. The successful integration of lighting as part of Gravity Club’s holistic experience was the result of a fresh approach to lighting schemes that are rarely offered in a gym,” said Claire Riley of Illuminate Lighting Design.

The club chose Soraa’s LED lamps for all its downlighting needs, as well as for spotlights throughout the space. In the social spaces of the Gravity Club, such as the lounge, there is a warmer color temperature to create a calming ambiance for members to wind down. The color temperature then gradually increases as members move toward the work-out area to aid high-performance activities. In the changing rooms, the company’s LED lamps are positioned precisely at alternating locker lines to emphasize the linear interior design.