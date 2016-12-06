In a guest blog post on the Soraa Lighting website, John Lau, managing director of Firefly Lighting Design, gives an insider’s view of the role of lighting designers in making a space distinctive. His post highlights work his firm did for high-end furniture manufacturer Channels Design to design the lighting of its display at the recent Design Junction show, part of London Design Week. From the beginning of the design process, we recognised that the furniture itself would provide the ...