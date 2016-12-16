Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
Home > Gallery > Top 10 Product Picks for December 2016

Top 10 Product Picks for December 2016

Dec 16, 2016
Comments 0
  • Milwaukee_bucket_light_better_1025.jpg

    LED Work Light for Utility Buckets

    Built to survive the high-voltage and the extreme conditions utility linemen face on a daily basis, the M18 LED Utility Bucket Light is designed to attach to utility buckets and features dual-rotating heads that provide 2,500 lumens. The Bucket Light is designed to do the work of two lights in one through a dual-rotating head design that allows users to rotate the light heads 180 degrees vertically or horizontally to place the light beam directly where it’s needed.

    A Spot Mode helps identify problems from afar; a Flood Mode provides a broad beam for area and task lighting; and a Spot Flood Mode assists in viewing issues from over 500 yards away, while providing a wider view of the surrounding area to reduce tripping hazards.
    Milwaukee Tool

    More
  • Rayhem_FrostGuard_320.jpg

    Heating Cable

    Pentair has launched a new contractor-grade preassembled heating cable from Raychem. FrostGuard is an energy-efficient system that protects roofs and gutters against ice dams and icicle build up and reduces the risks of freezing and bursting within pipes. Ideal for small roofs, porches and overhangs as well as metal and plastic pipes, FrostGuard brings several new advancements.

    The cables can be overlapped without causing hotspots or burnouts, offering full performance at all times. They are available in eight pre-terminated lengths that may simply plugged in to a 120V outlet, allowing installations to be tailored to meet specific requirements. FrostGuard can also be hardwired (240 V) and includes self-regulating technology to ensure heat is only emitted when and where needed, significantly reducing energy consumption and costs.
    Raychem

    More
  • Arlington_Box_Extender_643.jpg

    Box Extender/Leveling Ring

    Arlington's Box Extender/Leveling Ring is the solution for adding depth to an installed round concrete box. FLBC4500LRBE is designed for times when the finished floor is too high. This box extender extends an installed 4 1/2 -inch round box up to 2-inch and allows for a level cover installation.
    Arlington Industries

    More
  • Stahlin_Enclosure_175.jpg

    Nonmetallic Enclosures

    Stahlin Non-Metallic CF and F Series enclosures are designed for compact or portable control or simply as a small junction box. Both of enclosures in this series feature unobstructed sidewalls, captive stainless steel cover screws and a full range of sizes.

    They are designed with Stahlin's patented fiberglass reinforced polyester and also feature a continuous polyurethane gasket that provides a complete environmental seal. The enclosures have been tested to meet the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) IP ratings, which are based on a proven ability to withstand intrusion by something as small and gentle as a particle of dust and as large and strong as water projected in powerful jets.
    Stahlin

    More
  • Lutron-App-Screen-Shot_750V.jpg

    App for Remote Control of Ceiling Fans

    Using this new Lutron App, homeowners can easily adjust their Hunter Symphony and Signal ceiling fans (including the light) to a preferred setting, and easily set the perfect scene with other lights and shades. Caséta Wireless users with iPhones can also use convenient voice control to tell Siri, “Turn on the fan,” or “Dim the family room light to 50%.” The free Lutron App for Caséta Wireless is available on iTunes and Google Play.
    Lutron

    More
  • PlastiBond_elbow_172V.jpg

    Elbows

    Factory-bent PVC coated elbows from Plasti-Bond PVC Coated Conduit are designed to be more accurate, quicker to install and more economical because they eliminate field bending time and waste of material. Along with electrical continuity being maintained across assembled joints, other key features of the Plasti-Bond large radius elbows offer include 40 mil gray PVC exterior coating; 2-mil, red-urethane interior coating; 12 trade sizes from ½- inch through 6-inches; availability in standard sizes 90˚, 60˚, 45˚ and 30˚ bends; and color-coded thread protector caps for quick identification of conduit size.
    Plastibond

    More
  • Empire_Milwaukee_Torpedo_Level_1000.jpg

    Levels

    Empire’s new range of Next Generation Torpedo Levels consists of a 10-inch True Blue Torpedo Level; a 10-inch True Blue Torpedo Level with Dual Pitch; a 9-inch Magnetic Reinforced Torpedo Level; and a 12-inch Magnetic Reinforced Tool Box Torpedo Level (also available in metric). Both levels are designed with a Ruler Groove for applications that require extended measuring and marking. This new feature allows users to insert a straight edge into the top groove of the Torpedo Level to create a longer measuring surface.

    An anti-slip Surface Grip on the back of the level also provides users with additional stability so the level doesn’t slip while in use. The new True Blue Torpedo Levels are also designed with powerful rare earth magnets for holding strength on pipe and other metal surfaces.
    Empire Level/Milwaukee Tool

    More
  • carlo_gavazzi_cord_sets_427.jpg

    Cordsets

    CONM Series cordsets are designed to offer improved overall performance at a competitive price. In addition to their standard PVC jackets, the new CONB Cordsets are also available with 100% PUR jackets for harsh environments. PUR is more flexible and durable than PVC, and it’s also tear-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and provides improved resistance to coolants, oil and grease. The cordsets have a IP67 Environmental rating and come in 2m, 5m, 10m or 15m, in straight or 90° angle M12 or M8 connectors, and in three-, four-, or five-wire configurations.
    Carlo Gavazzi

    More
  • Brady_BBP31-QR-Code-Image_290.jpg

    QR Code Printers

    Brady now offers QR code labels on BMP61 and BBP31 printers. These QR codes can be scanned with a QR code app on mobile devices to quickly take users to a printer-specific webpage on www.BradyID.com.

    “Incorporating QR codes directly onto the printers puts printer information right where users need it,” says Lori Aeschbacher, global product manager for benchtop printers at Brady. “With a quick scan, users have access to printer manuals and registration, label information and how-to videos – all right at their fingertips.”
    Brady

    More
  • Powerbox_0117_1025.jpg

    Power Supplies for Marine Applications

    Powerbox, a European power supply company recently introduced four new products within its Marine Line that comply with the major classifications and approved by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), Germanischer Lloyd (GL) and major marine approval organizations. Designed for demanding applications requiring peak power, the new series can deliver 50% extra peak current for 10 seconds and exhibits high efficiency, up to 92%. Built for robustness the new products are suitable for use in harsh environments with high vibrations, such as for diesel generators.
    Powerbox

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Congratulations to the product development teams at Arlington Industries, Brady, Carlo Gavazzi, Empire Level, Lutron, Milwaukee Tool, Plastibond, Powerbox, Raychem and Stahlin for having new products selected for Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 New Products for December, 2016.

If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 LED Product Picks, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

 

Discuss this Gallery 0

Post new comment
or register to use your Electrical Wholesaling Magazine ID

 

Webinars
White Papers
Jul 12, 2016
White Paper
EWWEB

Becoming a Digital Distributor 1

There’s no question eCommerce has changed the distribution landscape. · It’s changed how you find, engage, and retain customers · It’s changed your relationship with customers and the skills your people need to serve them · It’s become a necessary business tool...More
Apr 18, 2016
White Paper
EWWEB

Growing a Modern, Integrated Distribution Business 1

In recent years, distributors have seen their markets drastically change with new competitors and new product categories appearing almost daily, and customers wanting to change the way they buy products and services. And when markets change, distributors must change....More

Electrical Jobs Today

 

More Jobs >>

Connect With Us
EwWeb.com
Electrical Wholesaling Magazine Related Sites

Copyright © 2016 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×