Top 10 Product Picks for December 2016

LED Work Light for Utility Buckets

Built to survive the high-voltage and the extreme conditions utility linemen face on a daily basis, the M18 LED Utility Bucket Light is designed to attach to utility buckets and features dual-rotating heads that provide 2,500 lumens. The Bucket Light is designed to do the work of two lights in one through a dual-rotating head design that allows users to rotate the light heads 180 degrees vertically or horizontally to place the light beam directly where it’s needed.

A Spot Mode helps identify problems from afar; a Flood Mode provides a broad beam for area and task lighting; and a Spot Flood Mode assists in viewing issues from over 500 yards away, while providing a wider view of the surrounding area to reduce tripping hazards.

Milwaukee Tool