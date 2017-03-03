Philips Lighting and Ecobain Gardens Transform First Commercial Vertical Farm Operation in Canada.
Dutch lighting giant Philips Lighting recently completed installation of its GreenPower LED Production Modules at Ecobain Gardens, the largest commercial vertical farm operation in Canada. Philips said by upgrading the fluorescent lighting previously used in the facility to LED, the company is helping the vertical farming pioneer to produce at commercial scale, accelerate growing cycles and grow healthier, more consistent plants, while saving up to $30,000 Canadian in energy costs per ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
Only registered users have access to Silver content.
Registration on Electrical Wholesaling allows you exclusive access to invaluable articles and content centered around trends, policies, best practices, and case studies.