East of New York City, Hempstead, NY, a township in Nassau County that would be the second-largest city in the state if it were incorporated, is making the switch to LED lighting for its streets in a deal that will yield an estimated $57 million in lifetime savings. The changeout of 50,000 high-pressure sodium (HPS) streetlights to Cree LEDs will pay for itself in 2.5 years with $3 million in annual savings, according to the Durham, NC, lighting manufacturer. The project began with a test ...