When I look back at all the headlines in the electrical industry over the past year, the one thing that stands out is the amount of acquisition and partnership activity in the control of LED lighting systems. One day we may look back at 2016 as the year when the concept of remotely controlling lights with web-based apps; analyzing usage and maintenance data of individual lighting systems and using IoT-based (Internet of Things); or integrating a building’s lighting system with the ...
Verified Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered, verified users have access to Gold content.
By registering on Electrical Wholesaling Magazine now, you'll not only gain access to The New World of Web Based Lighting Control, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.
If you have already registered, please verify your account credentials to access this content.
(Email verification can be re-sent by going to your account)