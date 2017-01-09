At last year’s IoT Emerge Event in Chicago, I moderated a panel of six senior lighting executives on connected lighting —“The Real Deal on Smart Lighting: How IoT is Transforming Today’s Lighting Market.” Their hour-long discussion touched on many of the key drivers changing the lighting market and pushing it toward a more connected future. This article offers some intriguing insight into their fascinating discussion on the future of smart lighting. The ...
Verified Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered, verified users have access to Gold content.
By registering on Electrical Wholesaling Magazine now, you'll not only gain access to Smart Lightingâ€™s Future Footprint, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.
If you have already registered, please verify your account credentials to access this content.
(Email verification can be re-sent by going to your account)