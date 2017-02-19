Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for February 2017

Conduit Elbow

Bridgeport's patent-pending ICE Series Inside Corner Elbow provides value-added benefits compared to a standard 90º corner elbow. The Bridgeport solution not only enables installation in locations where the side or back of the elbow is inaccessible but also allows for multiple conduit runs to be installed in parallel with no interference when accessing the elbow’s cover.

The ICE Series’ smooth inner cover protects conductors and cables while maintaining the proper bending radius. The cover provides a smooth pulling surface for the conductors to glide against. And for easy access when adding or removing cables or conductors from the conduit run, contractors can simply pop off the elbow cover with a screwdriver and then reinstall it by hand.

