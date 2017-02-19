Electrical Wholesaling Magazine
Top 10 Electrical Product Picks for February 2017

Feb 19, 2017
    Conduit Elbow

    Bridgeport's patent-pending ICE Series Inside Corner Elbow provides value-added benefits compared to a standard 90º corner elbow. The Bridgeport solution not only enables installation in locations where the side or back of the elbow is inaccessible but also allows for multiple conduit runs to be installed in parallel with no interference when accessing the elbow’s cover.

    The ICE Series’ smooth inner cover protects conductors and cables while maintaining the proper bending radius. The cover provides a smooth pulling surface for the conductors to glide against. And for easy access when adding or removing cables or conductors from the conduit run, contractors can simply pop off the elbow cover with a screwdriver and then reinstall it by hand.
    Bridgeport Fittings

    Flexible Metal Conduit

    The HelaGuard Flexible Metallic Conduit series targets the OEM and wholesale electrical markets, including manufacturers and installers concerned with extending product durability and longevity. The product line includes galvanized, jacketed and liquid-tight metal core conduit and tubing for flexibility, crush resistance and safety. Each fitting is made from nickel-plated solid brass and is machine tooled to extremely tight tolerances, and they are compatible with any conduit made to UL 360 standards.
    HellermannTyton

    Relay

    Carlo Gavazzi recently introduced its DPD Series Three-Phase Monitoring Relay with NFC Configuration. This 3-phase voltage and frequency monitoring relay provides the utmost flexibility in very compact dimensions, as it offers a wide range of features in a mere 22.5mm product width. It provides protection against phase reversal, phase loss and if the phase asymmetry, voltage or frequency measurements are not within the user-configured settings and/or thresholds. The DPD Series settings can easily be modified through an Android App via smartphone/tablet or via a USB NFC Reader/Writer (part number ACR1252U) connected to a computer.
    Carlo Gavazzi

    Flexible Clamp Meter

    The MA3110 True RMS AC Flex Clamp Meter offers a measurement range up to 3,000A AC along with True RMS accuracy. Electrical contractors get maximum versatility for current measurements without compromising essential DMM functionality. For challenging commercial electrical work, Extech’s MA3110 flexible clamp meter is designed to make it easier to access difficult-to-reach areas and around large or rigid conductors such as bus bars. Thanks to a slender 8mm cable diameter, the flexible clamp meter reduces frustrations by allowing electrical workers to access wires in compact conduit outlet bodies, or cabinets crammed with wires, with minimal disruption to the installation. Electricians can wrap the 11 inch (28cm) flex cable around a challenging conductor and secure it with the glove-friendly twist-lock connector.
    Extech/Flir

    Control System Cyber Security

    Bedrock Automation recently launched upgraded control system firmware that extends its intrinsic cyber security protection to networks, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and third-party applications. Bedrock Cybershield 2.0 firmware not only enables authentication and encryption of I/O networks and field devices, it now protects compliant networks and user applications such as controller configuration, engineering and SCADA. The firmware includes more than 40 intrinsic technologies.
    Bedrock Automation

    Surge Protectors

    ILSCO’s Surgency Family of Surge Protective Devices has been updated to include a corrosion-resistant and zinc-plated solid alloy steel, liquid-tight hub with tapered female threads. The new hub allows for even more versatility in the application of the Surgency models and a faster, easier installation. Further, it permits minimal connection lead length to be achieved which, in turn, promotes optimal performance of the Surgency and protection of your valuable equipment. The Surgency comes equipped with everything installers need to close couple the Surgency to the equipment being protected, including a chase nipple and sealing washer to maintain the liquid tight connection.
    ILSCO

    Motor Starters and Motor Control Centers

    The EXB70 Series of across-the-line starter and combination motor control centers utilize SSNR (single speed non-reversing) IEC starters. The EXB70 starters is for use in locations made hazardous due to the presence of flammable gases or vapors, combustible dust, or easily ignitable fibers and flyings, and areas which are subject to corrosion, weather and dampness.
    Killark

    Pocket Knife

    To serve the preference of some users for a traditional, manual-open folding knife design versus one-handed press and flip knives in Milwaukee's Fastback line, the company now offers its Lockback Pocket Knife. With a lockback design, the spine of the knife locks into the blade for a strong, secure hold. Users simply need to apply pressure to the button to disengage the lock and release the blade The pocket knife also features a reversible wire form clip for comfortable pocket storage and quick access, as well as a lanyard hole for easy tethering.
    Milwaukee Tool

    VDV Crimping Tool

    Platinum Tools’ ezEX-RJ45 Termination System, winner of the 2017 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition Category Winner for Connectors and Connectorization, is a RJ45 crimp tool that can terminate multiple sizes of cables and conductors. The crimp frame highlights two interchangeable dies that work with EZ-RJ45 and ezEX-RJ45 connectors. The tool design allows for future upgrades by purchasing a new die.
    Platinum Tools

    UPS System The SDU AC

    A Series of DIN Rail 120VAC and 230VAC UPS Is designed to be compact and affordable and to help businesses reduce production losses and maintain maximum output levels by delivering protection from damaging impulses and power interruptions to microprocessor-based devices. The UPS features a new communications port for either networked Industrial Ethernet protocols (example: EtherNet/IP) and discrete (passive - dry contact relay applications) for digital I/O processing. Applications include industries that rely heavily upon robotics, factory automation, PLCs, conveying equipment, CNC machinery, and throughout the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) environment.
    SolaHD

Congratulations to the following companies for having new products selected by Electrical Wholesaling's editors for this month's Top 10: Bedrock Automation, Bridgeport Fittings, Carlo Gavazzi, Extech, HellermannTyton, Ilsco, Killark, Milwaukee Tool, Platinum Tools  and Sola HD.


If you have a new product that you would like considered for our monthly Top 10 Product Galleries, please send a press release and high-resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Electrical Wholesaling's chief editor at jim.lucy@penton.com.

