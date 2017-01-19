Electrical manufacturers’ independent representatives are the quintessential local market players, elite squads of ace salespeople who make it their business to know everybody in town and what it takes to get each one to sign an order. They live what looks from outside like a precarious existence, commission sales based on relationships that are always subject to cancellation, usually on 30 days’ notice. Despite that tenuous “kill to eat” structure, or maybe because ...
Verified Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered, verified users have access to Gold content.
By registering on Electrical Wholesaling Magazine now, you'll not only gain access to Reps Go Big, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.
If you have already registered, please verify your account credentials to access this content.
(Email verification can be re-sent by going to your account)