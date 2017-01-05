Tesla and Panasonic finalized an agreement last month to begin manufacturing of photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules at the Buffalo, NY, factory they jointly operate. These PV cells an d modules will be used to produce solar panels in the non-solar roof products Tesla will be introducing to the market. When production of Tesla’s solar roof begins, Tesla will also incorporate Panasonic’s cells into the many kinds of solar glass tile roofs it will be manufacturing. All of these ...