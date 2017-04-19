From the largest industrial conglomerate in smokestack America to the smallest machine shop in an industrial park a market exists for electrical supplies that accounts for roughly 18% of all sales through electrical distributors. This market will account for almost $18.4 billion in electrical product sales in 2011, according to Electrical Wholesaling magazine’s “2017 Market Planning Guide” (EW, Nov. 2016). When people think of the industrial market, too often ...
Verified Website Registration Required to Access this Content
Only registered, verified users have access to Gold content.
By registering on Electrical Wholesaling Magazine now, you'll not only gain access to Industrial Market 101, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.
If you have already registered, please verify your account credentials to access this content.
(Email verification can be re-sent by going to your account)