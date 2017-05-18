Bill Marshall, senior V.P. of marketing and sales, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Melville, NY, was awarded the 2017 Edison Report’s Lifetime Achievement Award, presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the lighting industry over their career. The honor was announced at last week’s Lightfair in Philadelphia last week.

Over an electrical career spanning four decades – 23 with Leviton -- Marshall has been known as a thought leader in the industry and a businessman of exceptional standards and integrity. To those who have had the pleasure of working with Marshall, he has exemplified being a strong coach and mentor. “Within Leviton, Bill is an admired, respected and supportive leader,” said Daryoush Larizadeh, Leviton’s president and chief operating officer, said in the press release. “To see his excellence being recognized outside of our organization as well brings us great pride, and we are so very lucky to have Bill as part of our Leviton family.”

Marshall credits his success to the support of his colleagues. “I am extremely humbled to have received this honor,” he said in the release. “I have had the benefit to work with wonderful professionals and am most grateful to have such a rewarding, fulfilling career over the past four decades. Much of my own success can be attributed to the success of those teams I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the course of my career.”