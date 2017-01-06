​Anamet Electrical, Inc. (Mattoon, IL): Sam McCammon is now president, effective Jan. 1. He was previously the company’s executive V.P. for Anamet, overseeing engineering, production, purchasing, and human resources. McCammon brings over 30 years of experience with manufacturing, engineering and operations to the role. McCammon earned his mechanical engineering degree from the University of Illinois and his MBA from Eastern Illinois University. Bill Cady, outgoing president, will serve on Anamet’s board of directors after his retirement.